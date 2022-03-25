JetBlue (JBLU) to Strengthen Relationship With Qatar Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU plans to strengthen its existing partnership with Qatar Airways. The latest agreement will include more codesharing, enhanced benefits for JetBlue TrueBlue and Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club loyalty members and streamlined flight schedules across both airlines. The two airlines have been partnering since 2011.

JetBlue’s chief executive officer, Robin Hayes, stated, “For more than a decade Qatar Airways has been an excellent partner, consistently delivering an elevated customer experience that aligns extremely well with the JetBlue brand and the expectations of our customers. Now, as we look to our next decade together, the enhancements and plans for growth announced today will put Qatar Airways on track to be our largest internationally-based partner”.

Post materialization, this new deal would unlock more options to travel between JetBlue’s more than 100 destinations across North America and the Caribbean and Qatar Airways global network of 82 countries. JetBlue puts its code on Qatar Airways flights in – or offers connections through – nine U.S. gateways. Moreover, the carriers plan to develop an integrated airside transfer option for customers connecting at New York-JFK.

Passengers also enjoy enhancements that link the carriers’ loyalty programs, where TrueBlue and Privilege Club members benefit from the ability to accrue TrueBlue points or Privilege Club Avios. In the future, those benefits will expand with the ability to redeem points on either carrier’s flights. With this partnership, the low-cost carrier hopes to take advantage of pent-up demand and recover fully from the COVID-led crisis.

Evidently, JetBlue is constantly aiming to broaden its network. In 2021, JetBlue added all-new transatlantic flying between New York and London. Interestingly, the airline will begin its first-ever service between Canada with Vancouver this summer.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL and Triton International Limited TRTN.

Expeditors has an earnings surprise of 34.2%, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the past four quarters. Expeditors is being aided by the uptick in airfreight revenues. We are optimistic about the company’s buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. The acquisition has boosted Expeditors’ online LTL shipping platform, Koho. The move is in line with the company's focus on Digital Solutions.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Old Dominion is pegged at 16%. Old Dominion is benefiting from the strong performance of the LTL segment owing to improved freight conditions. In 2021, revenues from the LTL services segment increased 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has increased 34.3% in the past year. ODFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Triton is pegged at 10%. Gradual increases in trade volumes and container demand bode well for the company. With easing coronavirus-led restrictions in the United States and Europe, the company saw a strong rebound in its business in the third, the fourth of 2020 as well as in each of the four quarters of 2021.

Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has increased 25.3% in the past year. TRTN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.