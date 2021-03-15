JetBlue (JBLU) to Introduce Hartford-Miami Daily Service

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is expanding its footprint in Connecticut and South Florida with new service between Hartford, CT and Miami, FL.



Flights connecting Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Miami International Airport (MIA) will operate daily starting Jun 24, 2021. Following this new service, the airline will offer Connecticut travelers with nonstop flights to 11 destinations.



Notably, JetBlue already has a substantial presence at Bradley International Airport. Last December, the airline launched flights connecting Bradley with Cancun International Airport, Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport. This was an addition to JetBlue’s existing services between Bradley and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Tampa International Airport as well as San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Meanwhile, from Miami, JetBlue has existing services to New York-JFK; Newark, NJ; Boston, MA and Mint flights to Los Angeles.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Price

JetBlue Airways Corporation price | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote

The Long Island City, NY-based carrier will operate the Hartford-Miami service on its Airbus A320 aircraft featuring the widest legroom in coach, super-fast broadband internet, along with complimentary name-brand snacks and soft drinks.



Anticipating an increase in air-travel demand during the summer season as vaccine distribution continues, the airlines are ramping up expansion initiatives. Recently, Spirit Airlines SAVE announced plans to launch services in Pensacola, FL. Beginning June 2021, the airline will connect Pensacola with seven destinations, namely, Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Louisville, KY; Austin, TX; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines LUV will introduce flights to Myrtle Beach, SC this summer, expecting to attract traffic. Additionally, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, plans to introduce four new routes between California and Montana for the summer travel period. Starting May 20, 2021, the airline will begin nonstop service connecting San Diego with Kalispell and Bozeman. On the same day, the carrier will also add another nonstop flight between Los Angeles and Kalispell. Further, the carrier will begin a nonstop service between San Francisco and Bozeman, effective Jun 17. All these routes will operate through Sep 7.



Except Alaska Air, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), all the other stocks mentioned above carry a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Get Free Report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.