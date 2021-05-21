JetBlue (JBLU) To Initiate Flights to London Later This Year

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU recently unveiled the long-anticipated details of its planned service between the United States and London. The carrier will fly daily from New York’s John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) to London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) from Aug 11, 2021 and to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW) from Sep 29, 2021. However, the airline’s highly-awaited service between Boston Airport and London is delayed. Service on that route will commence in summer 2022.

Even though travel between the United States and the U.K. is still restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that restrictions would ease by later this year.

JetBlue will operate its new Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) jets on both routes. The modernized planes are equipped with 24 seats in the premium Mint cabin (including two generously proportioned Mint studios) and 117 seats in the core cabin. Notably, three A321s will arrive in JetBlue’s fleet this year, all flying to London from JFK.

In order to attract more traffic, the carrier launched its London-service with low fares for travellers at both ends of the journey. U.S.-based fliers can enjoy Mint from $1,979 roundtrip and core from $599 roundtrip, while U.K. travellers can avail its special introductory roundtrip fares starting at £329 in core and £999 in Mint.

We believe that the trans-continental launch of service between the United States and London at a comparable low rate will enable the carrier to attract more travellers and recover from the COVID-19 led crisis. As a result of the anticipated traffic swell, passenger revenues — accounting for bulk of the carrier’s top line — is likely to receive a boost.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

