JetBlue (JBLU) to Get New Chief People Officer This June

JetBlue Airways JBLU announced that Laurie Villa will be its Chief People Officer this June onward. Villa will be replacing the long-serving Mike Elliott, who will step down in August after being associated with this Long Island City, NY-based low-cost carrier since 2010.

Notably, Villa is a veteran, having donned various leadership roles for over two decades now. Most recently, she was associated with another low-cost airline Spirit Airlines SAVE in the capacity of a chief human resources officer for six-and-half years. While with Spirit, she leveraged data and analytics for the betterment of employee and guest experience, strengthening culture and engagement plus bolstering their talent pipeline with a sharp focus on nurturing the soft skills that lay within the company.

In JetBlue, Villa will report directly to CEO Robin Hayes. In her new position, she will oversee employee-related matters including crewmembers and other labor relations. He will also be responsible for talent recruitment and management among other things.

Her appointment at JetBlue, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), comes in at a time when the carrier like other U.S. airlines including Alaska Air Group ALK and Southwest Airlines LUV are seeing an improvement in air-travel demand.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expressing his pleasure at Villa’s induction, Hayes said, “Laurie has deep knowledge of our industry and a love for the JetBlue brand. I’m confident she’ll be a terrific addition to the senior leadership team and will help inspire our crewmembers as we tackle new challenges in our industry and work to bring greater diversity and equity to JetBlue.”

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.