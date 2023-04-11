JetBlue (JBLU) to Expand Network by Adding Florida Routes

JetBlue Airways JBLU, in coordination with Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), announced two new routes from Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts to attract additional traffic. One of these is a seasonal service from Worcester, MA, to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, FL. Flights (non-stop) on this route will be operational from Jan 4, 2024.

Initially, flights will operate twice a week on this route. However, from mid-February till the end of the Red Sox Spring Training, flights will operate daily to meet the anticipated demand swell.

The other route will be operating from Worcester, MA to Orlando Sanford International Airport. Flights to Orlando, which stopped during the pandemic, will resume operation from Jun 15. This will imply that JBLU is the sole airline offering non-stop service between the two cities.

Expressing delight at the route additions, Robin Hayes, the chief executive officer of JetBlue said "We are proud to introduce even more options to connect our Massachusetts customers to the places they want to fly with more nonstop Florida service from Worcester." Once the new routes become operational, JetBlue will offer services to three cities in Florida – Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Fort Myers – from Worcester.

Driven by the stronger-than-expected revival of air-travel demand, shares of JBLU have gained 9.1% year to date, outperforming its industry’s 5% appreciation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given this backdrop, the decision to introduce new routes is extremely prudent. This is likely to boost JBLU’s top line, given the increased demand for additional Florida flights from people in central Massachusetts area.

