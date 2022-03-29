JetBlue (JBLU) to Add 5,000 New Jobs in New York This Year

JetBlue Airways JBLU announced plans to add 5,000 jobs in New York City this year as air-travel demand continues to rebound from the pandemic-led slump.



The company also aims to create a new workforce partnership to make highly appealing JetBlue jobs available to more New Yorkers. JBLU is working with New York City mayor, Eric Adam, to boost its workforce.



JetBlue is hiring staff for airport operations, ground operations, technical operations, inflight, information technology and other support center roles in New York. The airline currently has around 8,000 crew members based in New York City at airports as well as in its Long Island City support center.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Price

JetBlue Airways Corporation price | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote

JetBlue’s measures to expand its operations by ramping up hiring can be attributed to its Northeast Alliance. As part of this partnership, the company recently launched services from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Kansas City International Airport (MCI).



Apart from expanding in the Midwest, these daily nonstop flights from New York and Boston, MA, help JetBlue grow in the Northeast. Under the Northeast Alliance, JBLU plans to offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York and 200 daily departures from Boston in 2022.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are as follows:



USA Truck USAK sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (in line in one), the average surprise being 64.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of USA Truck have rallied more than 40% in the past six months.



GATX Corporation GATX also carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.



Shares of GATX have appreciated more than 39% in the past six months.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.