JetBlue (JBLU) Sued for Refusal to Show Fares on Booking Sites

Per a Reuters report, JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU has been sued by Fareportal Holdings for allegedly disallowing the latter and other online travel agencies to display the its fares alongside that of other carriers, so that the airline can divert travelers to its website and illegally charge more.



In the antitrust lawsuit filed in the federal court in Brooklyn, NY, Fareportal is seeking unspecified damages. Fareportal alleged that by not allowing its fares to be displayed, JetBlue was trying to limit consumer choices in order to boost its fares along the strongest routes, including to and from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Florida and Puerto Rico.



Per the complaint, “JetBlue is using COVID-relief handouts from American taxpayers to take American consumers for a ride,” and is also trying to “make it difficult if not impossible for travelers to determine the airline that offers the best combination of price and service”.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Price

JetBlue Airways Corporation price | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote

Apparently, more than 520,000 JetBlue tickets worth $170 million were sold through Fareportal in 2019. JetBlue is said to have ended its nearly 20-year relationship with Fareportal after abandoning talks on a multi-year extension. While JetBlue is still allowing Expedia and Priceline to show its fares, the carrier intends to stop the same “in the near future”, Fareportal stated.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Ryder System R and Herc Holdings HRI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, Ryder and Herc Holdings have gained more than 69%, 20% and 47% in a year’s time, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.