Jetblue (JBLU) Rides on Low Fuel Costs Amid Coronavirus Woes

We recently issued an updated report on JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU.

Like many other transportation companies, Jetblue is hit by uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JetBlue witnessed significant fall in air travel demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Evidently, the company’s passenger revenues (contributing approximately 79.1% to the top line) declined 91.6% in the second quarter of 2020. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) slumped to 33.8% from 86% a year ago as traffic decline was more than the capacity reduction in the June quarter. With the health peril showing no signs of subsiding, passenger revenues are likely to tumble approximately 80% year over year in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) increased more than 100% in the June quarter to 25.9 cents due to capacity cuts. Excluding fuel, the metric escalated more than 100% to 36.95 cents. With capacity at a low level, CASM is likely to be high in the third quarter too, thereby denting the bottom line.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Price

JetBlue Airways Corporation price | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote

Nevertheless, declining fuel costs are a positive amid this global crisis. Notably, average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes, declined 55.4% year over year to 96 cents at JetBlue during the second quarter. With major part of the fleet remaining grounded/under-utilized, fuel gallons consumed tanked 86.7% to 30 million. Low fuel costs have partly offset the adversity from the coronavirus-led demand slump in the second quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP, TFI International TFII and Werner Enterprises WERN. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Canadian Pacific, TFI International and Werner is estimated at 8%, 5.7% and 8.5%, respectively.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.