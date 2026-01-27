JetBlue (JBLU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.49, compared to -$0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of +1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Load factor : 81.5% compared to the 83% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 81.5% compared to the 83% average estimate based on five analysts. Operating revenue per ASM : 14.13 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.83 cents.

: 14.13 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.83 cents. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $2.51 compared to the $2.45 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.51 compared to the $2.45 average estimate based on four analysts. Operating expense per ASM : 14.76 cents compared to the 14.49 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.76 cents compared to the 14.49 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 15.88 billion versus 16.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15.88 billion versus 16.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 11.49 cents compared to the 11.24 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 11.49 cents compared to the 11.24 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM : 12.93 cents versus 12.68 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12.93 cents versus 12.68 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 12.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.29 billion.

: 12.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.29 billion. Fuel gallons consumed : 201.00 Mgal versus 206.61 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 201.00 Mgal versus 206.61 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Yield per passenger mile : 15.87 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.3 cents.

: 15.87 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.3 cents. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.05 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $2.05 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other: $191 million versus $187.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of JetBlue have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.