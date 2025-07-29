JetBlue (JBLU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported revenue of $2.36 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.16, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion, representing a surprise of +3.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +48.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Load factor : 81.9% compared to the 84.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 81.9% compared to the 84.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $2.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.38.

: $2.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.38. Operating revenue per ASM : 14.17 cents compared to the 13.75 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.17 cents compared to the 13.75 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 16.63 billion versus 16.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.63 billion versus 16.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 10.86 cents compared to the 10.95 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.86 cents compared to the 10.95 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM : 13.1 cents compared to the 12.71 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13.1 cents compared to the 12.71 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 13.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.98 billion.

: 13.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.98 billion. Fuel gallons consumed : 210.00 Mgal versus 213.10 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 210.00 Mgal versus 213.10 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM : 14.13 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.07 cents.

: 14.13 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.07 cents. Yield per passenger mile : 15.99 cents compared to the 15.1 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.99 cents compared to the 15.1 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.18 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $2.18 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Operating Revenues- Other: $177 million compared to the $171.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for JetBlue here>>>

Shares of JetBlue have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.