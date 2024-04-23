JetBlue (JBLU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported revenue of $2.21 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.43, compared to -$0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion, representing a surprise of +0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 79.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83%.

: 79.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83%. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $2.97 versus $2.95 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.97 versus $2.95 estimated by three analysts on average. Yield per passenger mile : 15.8 cents versus 15.19 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.8 cents versus 15.19 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenue per ASM : 13.54 cents compared to the 13.61 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.54 cents compared to the 13.61 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 16,313 million compared to the 16,156.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 16,313 million compared to the 16,156.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 10.57 cents versus 10.87 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.57 cents versus 10.87 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 13,002 million versus 13,468.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13,002 million versus 13,468.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM : 12.6 cents compared to the 12.63 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.6 cents compared to the 12.63 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel gallons consumed : 210 Mgal compared to the 211.61 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 210 Mgal compared to the 211.61 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts. Operating expense per ASM : 17.95 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.79 cents.

: 17.95 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.79 cents. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

: $2.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%. Operating Revenues- Other: $154 million versus $152.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

Shares of JetBlue have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

