JetBlue (JBLU) Receives Delivery of Its First Airbus A220-300

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU received delivery of its first Airbus A220-300 aircraft, registered as — N3008J — on the very last day of December. JetBlue is currently expecting to take delivery of 69 more Airbus A220 aircraft, all from the family’s -300 variant. The remaining planes will be delivered in a phased manner.

This low-cost carrier aims to replace its current fleet of 60 Embraer 190 by the more efficient A220 jets. According to the carrier, the A220 will cost 30% less to operate per seat than the existing E190. A220 aircraft has longer maintenance intervals and improved reliability that will inevitably reduce maintenance cost per seat by more than 40%. The A220 is powered exclusively by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, which deliver double-digit improvements in fuel and carbon emissions. This reduction in per-seat emission will enable JetBlue to move closer to its target of achieving net zero carbon emissions across all operations by 2040.

Robin Hayes, CEO, JetBlue, stated, “The A220 is a next-generation aircraft our customers and crewmembers will love, featuring impressive range and superior economics to support critical financial and operating priorities along with new network planning flexibility”.

The company aims to reveal the details of the modernized customer-friendly A220 cabin later this month.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, FedEx Corporation FDX and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Knight-Swift carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while FedEx and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, FedEx and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.