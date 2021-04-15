JetBlue (JBLU)-Qatar Airways Extend Deal to Expand Connectivity

In a bid to accelerate the recovery process from the coronavirus crisis, JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU and Qatar Airways announced the extension of their partnership. The deal aims at offering customers more connecting options on flights between the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Notably, the carriers are no strangers to each other, having been in partnership since 2011. However, the association is now being taken to the next level. Notably, airlines are looking for ways and means to attract passengers amid the coronavirus-triggered travel-demand woes.

As a part of the expanded codeshare, New York-based JetBlue’s “B6” code will be applied on nine routes operated by Qatar Airways between its main hub at Doha Hamad International (DOH) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International; Boston Logan; Chicago O’Hare; Dallas/Fort Worth International; Houston George Bush Intercontinental; Miami International; New York’s John F. Kennedy international; Philadelphia International and Washington Dulles airports.

JetBlue’s code will also be placed on seven additional routes operated by Qatar Airways beyond DOH. Added destinations. These routes include Amman, Jordan’s Queen Alia International; Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International; Maldives’ Male International; Oman’s Muscat and Salalah International; Seychelles International; Singapore Changi; and Uganda’s Entebbe International.

Notably, a codeshare deal enables sharing of flights, which implies that a passenger has the free will to avail any flight operated by either of the companies under the agreement, irrespective of the flight number.

Meanwhile, the airlines will also link their loyalty programs — JetBlue’s TrueBlue and Qatar Airways’s Privilege Club — to allow members to begin accruing Privilege Club miles or TrueBlue points later this year. Besides, the new added flights will be available for booking on JetBlue’s site from Apr 19, 2021.

