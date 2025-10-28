JetBlue (JBLU) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported revenue of $2.32 billion, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to -$0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.43, the EPS surprise was +6.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Load factor : 85.1% versus 85.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 85.1% versus 85.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $2.49 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.51.

: $2.49 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.51. Operating revenue per ASM : 13.75 cents versus 13.78 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13.75 cents versus 13.78 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 16.88 billion versus 16.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.88 billion versus 16.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 11.02 cents versus 11.11 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.02 cents versus 11.11 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM : 12.65 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.74 cents.

: 12.65 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.74 cents. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 14.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.54 billion.

: 14.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.54 billion. Fuel gallons consumed : 217.00 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 216.23 Mgal.

: 217.00 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 216.23 Mgal. Operating expense per ASM : 14.34 cents compared to the 14.43 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.34 cents compared to the 14.43 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Yield per passenger mile : 14.86 cents compared to the 22.55 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.86 cents compared to the 22.55 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.14 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $2.14 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Operating Revenues- Other: $187 million versus $177.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for JetBlue here>>>

Shares of JetBlue have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

