JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported $2.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of -$0.66 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion, representing a surprise of +0.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Load factor : 82.7% compared to the 83.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 82.7% compared to the 83.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Operating revenue per ASM : 15.71 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.67 cents.

: 15.71 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.67 cents. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $4.23 compared to the $4.27 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $4.23 compared to the $4.27 average estimate based on four analysts. Operating expense per ASM : 16.53 cents compared to the 16.82 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 16.53 cents compared to the 16.82 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 17.17 billion versus 17.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 17.17 billion versus 17.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 11.12 cents compared to the 11.33 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 11.12 cents compared to the 11.33 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM : 14.49 cents compared to the 14.58 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.49 cents compared to the 14.58 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 14.19 billion compared to the 14.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.19 billion compared to the 14.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fuel gallons consumed : 215.00 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 218.77 Mgal.

: 215.00 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 218.77 Mgal. Yield per passenger mile : 17.53 cents versus 17.44 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17.53 cents versus 17.44 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.49 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $2.49 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Operating Revenues- Other: $210 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $192.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for JetBlue here>>>

Shares of JetBlue have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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