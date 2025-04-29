JetBlue (JBLU) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported revenue of $2.14 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.59, compared to -$0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.61, the EPS surprise was +3.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 80.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.4%.

: 80.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.4%. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $2.57 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.59.

: $2.57 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.59. Operating revenue per ASM : 13.71 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.74 cents.

: 13.71 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.74 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 15.61 billion compared to the 15.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 15.61 billion compared to the 15.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 11.45 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.46 cents.

: 11.45 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.46 cents. Passenger revenue per ASM : 12.62 cents versus 12.74 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12.62 cents versus 12.74 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 12.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.95 billion.

: 12.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.95 billion. Fuel gallons consumed : 199 Mgal versus 202.01 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 199 Mgal versus 202.01 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Yield per passenger mile : 15.63 cents compared to the 15.24 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.63 cents compared to the 15.24 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Operating expense per ASM : 14.83 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.87 cents.

: 14.83 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.87 cents. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $1.97 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.

: $1.97 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other: $171 million compared to the $157.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

Shares of JetBlue have returned -15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

