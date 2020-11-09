JetBlue (JBLU) Plans to Boost Services for Thanksgiving Period

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU announced plans to add 25 new services to meet the anticipated increase in demand for the Thanksgiving travel period. These flights include additional nonstop flights from New York, Newark, NJ and Westchester County, NY airports.



The airline will add services connecting Newark with the Florida cities of Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. From Westchester County, it will begin operations to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.



The carrier will also expand its transcontinental services by adding flights connecting New York City (JFK) with Los Angeles and San Francisco. Further, JetBlue will increase frequency on flights between New York City (JFK) and the popular VFR (visiting friends and relatives) markets of Port-au-Prince, San Juan, Santiago and Santo Domingo.

The above-mentioned services will run from Nov 20-Nov 30.



With gradual improvement in air-travel demand, JetBlue has been aggressively expanding services to capitalize on the situation. In September, the carrier announced plans to add four new non-stop services connecting Bradley International Airport (“BDL”) with Los Angeles (“LAX”), Las Vegas (“LAS”), San Francisco (“SFO”) and Cancún, Mexico (“CUN”). While services between BDL and CUN will begin from Nov 19, those connecting BDL with LAX, LAS and SFO will start from Dec 18. In September, the airline also announced its intentions to initiate 24 new non-stop services from its focus cities.

