JetBlue (JBLU) Pilots Reject Tentative Deal on AAL Pact

JetBlue Airways JBLU suffered a setback on the labor front when its pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), voted down a provision deal pertaining to the Long Island City, NYork-based agreement with American Airlines AAL.

Per the ALPA, the voting procedure saw more than 92% eligible pilots participate with 53.7% voting against the deal. Notably, the tentative deal was aimed at providing JetBlue a contractual relief for implementing its partnership with American Airlines, which was inked in July 2020.

The pilots sought more job security from the company while turning down the provisional deal. Per Captain Chris Kenney, chairman of the JetBlue unit of ALPA, “For any agreement to proceed, JetBlue management must provide acceptable assurances that our jobs are safe and valued for years to come.” He further stated that for the successful implementation of the partnership with American Airlines, JetBlue has to offer meaningful career improvements to its pilots apart from the above assurances on job protection.

On a more hopeful note, Kenney said that the employees were, however, “ready to work toward an acceptable resolution of these issues”. Consequently, we expect investor focus to remain on the further updates on this key issue.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are FedEx Corporation FDX and Kansas City Southern KSU, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FedEx and Kansas City Southern is currently pegged at 12% and 15%, respectively.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kansas City Southern (KSU): Get Free Report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.