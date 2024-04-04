JetBlue (JBLU) Offers Nonstop Service From Boston to Paris

JetBlue Airways Corporation ( JBLU ) is forging ahead to expand its transatlantic service to Paris. To this end, JBLU has launched its daily nonstop flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

JetBlue’s new flight between Boston and Paris came on the back of the successful launch of service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) last summer. Apart from Paris, JetBlue offers daily flights to London and Amsterdam and recently launched a seasonal service from Boston to Dublin.

Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue, stated, "The response to our New York-Paris flight has been overwhelming and we’ve been looking forward to adding a daily flight from Boston as well. Boston customers have not had a lot of choices when flying to Paris, so we are more than happy to step in with affordable fares and an incredible onboard experience to shake things up and finally bring some real competition into this market."

JetBlue further aims to add a second daily flight from New York’s JFK to Paris starting Jun 20, 2024.

Daily flights to Paris will operate on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint Suite seats, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior.

To mark the new beginning, seats were sold at cheap prices. For U.S.-originating travelers, fares were starting at $599 roundtrip for JBLU’s core experience and at $2,499 for JetBlue’s premium Mint experience. Special introductory roundtrip fares starting at €499 ($549) for core and €1,999 ($2,199) for Mint are available on jetblue.comfor France-originating travelers. JetBlue operates from Terminal 2B.

Considering that Charles de Gaulle airport is Europe’s second busiest international airport, JetBlue’s presence at Charles de Gaulle is expected to make it popular at a global level to attract a new set of travelers in France and beyond.

So far this year, shares of JBLU have gained 27.4%, outperforming the industry’s 4.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

JBLU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Lease Corporation ( AL ), Kirby Corporation KEX and SkyWest, Inc. SKYW. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Air Lease has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.15%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 27.7% upward over the past 90 days. AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 29.96% for 2024. Shares of AL have gained 31.7% in the past year.

KEX has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.75%.

KEX has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.80% for 2024. Shares of KEX have gained 41.6% in the past year.

SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s 2024 earnings has improved 27.3% over the past 90 days. Shares of SKYW have surged 211.1% in the past year.

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2024. SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.02%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.