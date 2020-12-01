JetBlue (JBLU) Lowers Expectations for Q4 Revenues & Cash Burn

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU has reduced expectations for revenues and capacity in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, the carrier anticipates cash burn to increase in the fourth quarter compared with its past expectation.



In a SEC filing, the Long Island City, New York-based carrier stated that it estimates flown capacity for the fourth quarter to decline 45-50% year over year compared with its previous expectation of a decrease of approximately 45%. The company plans to keep managing capacity on a rolling basis so that it is in line with demand.



Amid volatile booking trends, the carrier predicts revenues to plunge approximately 70% year over year compared with its earlier expectation of a decline of approximately 65%. Meanwhile, operating expenses are now anticipated to drop at least 30% year over year. Previously, the company expected the same to decrease 30%.

Based on current booking trends, as well as due to a delay in receipt of cash tax refunds of approximately $70 million, the airline forecasts average daily cash burn to be between $6 million and $8 million in the fourth quarter. Previously, the same was expected to be in the band of $4 million-$6 million.

