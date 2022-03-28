JetBlue (JBLU) Launches Service to Milwaukee & Kansas City

JetBlue Airways JBLU is expanding its footprint in the Midwest by launching service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Kansas City International Airport (MCI).



Apart from expanding in the Midwest, these daily nonstop flights from New York and Boston, MA help JetBlue grow in the Northeast. This expansion initiative is a part of the carrier’s Northeast Alliance, under which the company plans to offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York and 200 daily departures from Boston in 2022. The newly initiated services are in operation, effective Mar 27.



JetBlue is operating the new services on Airbus A220 aircraft, featuring extra legroom in coach, free Fly-Fi broadband internet and complimentary snacks and soft drinks, among other amenities.

With air-travel demand steadily recovering, JetBlue is focusing on expanding its network. Recently, the airline announced plans to strengthen its existing partnership with Qatar Airways. The latest agreement will include more codesharing, enhanced benefits for JetBlue TrueBlue and Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club loyalty members, and streamlined flight schedules across both airlines. The two airlines have been partnering since 2011.



Post materialization, this new deal would unlock more options for customers to travel between JetBlue’s more than 100 destinations across North America and the Caribbean, and Qatar Airways’ global network of 82 countries.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector are as follows:



USA Truck USAK sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (in line in one), the average surprise being 64.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of USA Truck have rallied more than 44% in the past six months.



GATX Corporation GATX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.



Shares of GATX have appreciated more than 38% in the past six months.

