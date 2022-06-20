JetBlue (JBLU) Launches Boston-Asheville Seasonal Service

JetBlue Airways JBLU recently launched summer seasonal service from Boston’s Logan International Airport to Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina. As coronavirus fears fade and travel-related restrictions ease, this service is expected to generate substantial traffic.



A part of JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance ("NEA"), the Asheville service expands the airline’s presence in the Southeast while simultaneously advancing its Boston focus city strategy.



Initially, the seasonal service will operate from Thursday through Monday. Later this summer, the service will be operational daily. JBLU is operating the route on an Embraer E190 aircraft featuring the most legroom in coach, free broadband internet, and complimentary snacks and soft drinks.

JetBlue’s expansion initiatives under the NEA are encouraging. Under the alliance, the carrier recently launched operations in Canada with daily nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Vancouver International Airport. Later, the company is expected to launch service to Vancouver from Boston, MA as part of this partnership.

