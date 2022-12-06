JetBlue (JBLU) Inks MOU With Fidelis for 92M Gallons SAF

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is marching ahead to achieve its target of reaching 10% of its total fuel usage as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a blended basis by 2030.

To this end, JetBlue has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Fidelis New Energy, LLC (Fidelis) for 92 million gallons of blended SAF from Fidelis' Gron Fuels GigaSystem at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in Louisiana. This SAF is anticipated to be delivered over a five-year term beginning 2025.

Fidelis' Gron Fuels GigaSystem, one of the leading renewable fuels facility in North America, is expected to generate almost 1 billion gallons per year (65,000 barrels per day) of sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and other low-carbon products. Gron Fuels GigaSystem produces carbon-negative SAF by integrating carbon capture & sequestration (CCS) and biomass energy with CCS (BECCS).

Sara Bogdan, director of sustainability and environmental social governance, JetBlue, stated, "With partners like Fidelis and their carbon negative Grön Fuels GigaSystem, we are not only supplying our own growing SAF needs, we're sending a powerful signal that significant demand for SAF exists. By introducing negative carbon intensity SAF to our network, we are also taking steps towards reaching true carbon neutrality as an airline."

Considering the buoyancy in air-travel demand post-COVID-19 travel restrictions and re-opening of the global economy, this energy sign agreement for 92 million gallons of SAF should boost JetBlue’s competitive position in the aviation industry.

Notably, JetBlue is the only U.S. carrier using SAF for regular domestic flights. We believe JetBlue is leading the way toward a more sustainable aviation industry with increased usage of SAF.

