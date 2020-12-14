JetBlue (JBLU) Initiates Service to Guyana From New York

In a bid to expand its international base, JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU has launched service connecting New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport. The service is operational four times weekly.



Guyana becomes the fourth country to be served by JetBlue in South America. With this, the airline covers nearly 40 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.



JetBlue is utilizing the Airbus A321neo aircraft on the New York-Georgetown route. The aircraft features enhanced cushion comfort, adjustable headrests and the most legroom in coach among other amenities.

With coronavirus concerns continuing unabated, the airline’s operations are significantly hurt. Evidently, passenger revenues dropped 77.8% year over year in the third quarter due to steep decline in demand, thanks to coronavirus keeping people away from air travel.

The spike in coronavirus cases in the United States has worsened the already weak travel demand. Consequently, the airline has lowered its expectations for revenues in the fourth quarter. JetBlue predicts revenues to plunge approximately 70% year over year in the fourth quarter, compared with its earlier expectation of a slump of nearly 65%.

