JetBlue (JBLU) Extends New York JFK-London Heathrow Service

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU extended its daily transatlantic flights between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (“JFK”) and London Heathrow Airport (“LHR”) through October 2022, after securing the required take-off and landing slots. The flights, launched on Aug 12 this year, are now scheduled to run daily until Oct 31, 2022.

Prior to the launch of this transatlantic route, travelers were limited to flights with costly tickets between JFK and LHR, especially in the premium travel segment. Since launching the route, JetBlue has reduced premium fares by up to 50%. Post this extension announcement, JetBlue has put their tickets on sale through Oct 31, 2022, to attract traffic.

Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue, stated, “The response on both sides of the Atlantic has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s now widely recognized that losing JetBlue on this route would be a major setback for travelers who enjoy low fares and great service. We are committed to collaborating with regulators as well as the U.S. and U.K. governments to identify a pathway to staying at Heathrow for the long term. There’s so much more good we can do as we grow this route if we are allowed to stay and compete”.

JetBlue’s fuel-efficient aircraft, combined with premium service and value for money, is expected to change the way people think about transatlantic travel.

With this, the low-cost carrier hopes to take advantage of pent-up demand for transatlantic travel and recover from the COVID-led crisis.

