JetBlue (JBLU) Expands Coronavirus Testing Option for Customers

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is expanding its coronavirus testing options so that customers can travel hassle-free to places that have quarantine requirements on arrival by simply providing a negative test result.



The Long Island City, NY-based carrier will offer testing option for customers traveling to Aruba in partnership with the Aruban government, CommonPass and the airline’s at-home testing partner, Vault. Starting early next year, customers heading to Aruba will be able to take a test from their homes prior to travel using Vault’s supervised at-home PCR testing. Results will be sent to customers, while a confirmation will be provided to CommonPass. Those who test negative can enter Aruba simply by getting a CommonPass QR code scanned from their mobile phones, without undergoing quarantines. The testing program is aimed at cutting down waiting times for entry and the need for travelers to provide medical documents to specific authorities.



Further, JetBlue customers traveling to Grenada, and the Turks and Caicos Islands can now bypass quarantine requirements by providing a negative PCR test result from Vault.

The airline will also expand its testing options to Boston, MA. For making COVID-19 testing option available in Boston, JetBlue partnered with XpresCheck. Customers traveling from or returning to Boston can avail of the testing facility in JetBlue’s Terminal C at Boston Logan International Airport, starting January 2021. The testing center will provide rapid as well as PCR tests.



Moreover, in New York, customers now have the option to take a rapid PCR test at JetBlue’s Terminal 5 (T5) at John F. Kennedy International Airport in addition to JetBlue partner NYC Test & Trace Corps’ previous offering of a traditional PCR testing at T5.

