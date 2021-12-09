JetBlue (JBLU) Expands Codeshare Partnership With Aer Lingus

JetBlue Airways JBLU has announced the expansion of its codeshare partnership with Aer Lingus, the flag carrier of Ireland. The expanded partnership offers customers new options to travel between the United States and Ireland.



As part of the bilateral codeshare agreement, JetBlue is placing its B6 code on flights operated by Aer Lingus between JBLU’s Northeast focus cities and Ireland. These routes connect New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport with Dublin and Shannon. Later, JBLU intends to put its code on certain Aer Lingus routes beyond Ireland.



JetBlue and Aer Lingus have been partners since 2008. In 2013, the two carriers announced a unilateral codeshare agreement. Regarding the expanded partnership, JBLU’s president and chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, said, "Connecting our customers with more of the destinations they want to fly to ensures JetBlue grows its relevance in the Northeast, and by expanding our partnership with Aer Lingus we’re introducing new options for travelers flying between the U.S. and Ireland."

