JetBlue (JBLU) Debuts New Mint Cabins in Domestic Market

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU announced that its first Airbus A321neo aircraft with revamped Mint cabins has entered scheduled service for domestic markets. The first revenue flight operated from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Jun 1. This premium aircraft will operate select flights between JFK and LAX in the coming weeks, the airline stated.



The JFK-LAX mint service on the Airbus A321neo aircraft marks the first time the airline is featuring its redesigned Mint cabins, with 16 fully lie-flat, private suites and a sliding door for every Mint customer. Each suite features a large seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, as well as additional storage space. Additionally, the first row in the aircraft has two Mint Studios with a larger seatback screen, an extra side table and additional room to work or relax. It also has a guest seat to accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude.



In order to enhance flyers’ sleep experience, every Mint seat is layered with premium-quality foam and a breathable cover. Additional sleep amenities, such as a snooze kit and convertible blanket with a built-in foot pocket, are provided.

Later this summer, JetBlue plans to introduce a 24-seat layout of the redesigned Mint cabins on its Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft, which would operate on flights to London from New York-JFK.

