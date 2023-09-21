JetBlue (JBLU) Boosts Network by Adding Boston-Amsterdam Route

JetBlue Airways JBLU has started operating non-stop flights connecting Boston and Amsterdam. The launch of the route follows the success of JBLU’s Amsterdam service from New York, which was launched on Aug 29. With international air-travel bouncing back, we believe that this addition is a prudent move by JBLU’s management.

Expressing delight at the inauguration of Boston-Amsterdam low-fare route, Dave Clark, JBLU’s head of revenue and planning said, "Adding nonstop service to Amsterdam benefits business and leisure customers who have suffered from high fares by legacy carriers for decades and brings more options to our customers in our New England focus city."

Passengers on Boston-Amsterdam route will enjoy the low-carrier’s award-winning Mint service apart from other facilities. JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft will operate daily on this route. These jets are equipped with 24 redesigned Mint Suite seats, 114 core seats apart from sleek and spacious airspace cabin interior.

We remind investors that JetBlue already operates daily flights from Boston to London. The low-cost carrier will start service between Boston and Paris in a bid to meet increased air-travel demand.

