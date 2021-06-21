JetBlue (JBLU) Boosts Network as Air Travel Demand Picks Up

With air-travel demand (especially for leisure) picking up following a sharp rise in the number of people getting vaccinated, JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU has launched additional round trip flights. This is in line with its objective to rebuild international demand.

As part of its expansion strategy, the carrier has started operating two new routes from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport to one of Mexico’s Los Cabos International Airport. With this, JetBlue has linked Los Cabos with both coasts of the United States with daily operations in each case. Notably, the airline will operate Los Cabos routes using its Airbus A320 aircraft.

We believe that this new service to the tourist-friendly city of Los Cabos in Mexico will help it recover from prolonged COVID-19 led crisis by attracting substantial traffic. As a result of the anticipated traffic swell, passenger revenues — accounting for bulk of the carrier’s top line — is likely to receive a boost.

Also, the carrier plans to inaugurate another 40 routes in the coming months of 2021. With growing air travel demand, JetBlue expects to operate 3% more flights in October than the 2019 levels.

