JetBlue (JBLU) Board Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO

JetBlue Airways JBLU board of directors has chosen Joanna Geraghty as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective Feb 12, 2024. Joanna Geraghty, currently serving as JBLU’s president and chief operating officer, is succeeding Robin Hayes, who has been leading the company for almost nine years.

Hayes will serve as a strategic advisor to the company over the coming months.

Peter Boneparth, chair of JetBlue’s board, stated, "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to congratulate Joanna and thank Robin for his contributions and outstanding leadership. Robin guided the airline through significant change and innovation, caring for the unique JetBlue culture while also instilling a value creation mindset across the organization and positioning us for sustainable future growth. We especially appreciate Robin’s willingness to continue to extend his tenure through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID crisis, and then again as we pursued our plan for the transformational Spirit acquisition.”

New CEO’s Prior Expertise

Joanna Geraghty has been working at JetBlue for almost 20 years, serving in multiple roles. In 2018, she became president and chief operating officer, wherein she monitored the airline’s operations and commercial performance, including network, brand and marketing, and revenue management.

Prior to this, Geraghty worked as JBLU’s executive vice president of customer experience, responsible for airports, customer support, and inflight service. She also held the position of executive vice president, chief people officer, and vice president, associate general counsel and director, litigation and regulatory affairs. She has also served as a member of the board of the JetBlue Foundation.

Prior to joining JBLU, Joanna Geraghty was a partner at the law firm Holland & Knight.Geraghty serves on the board of directors of L3Harris Technologies and is chairperson of the board of Concern Worldwide.

Fourth-Quarter 2023 Guidance Intact

With healthy demand in December and solid operational performance during the holidays, JetBlue anticipates fourth-quarter 2023 to be at the better end of the guidance range provided in its Dec 7, 2023 update, based on preliminary results. JBLU will release further additional details during itsearnings callon Jan 30, 2024.

