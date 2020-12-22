JetBlue (JBLU) Begins Winter Seasonal Service to Telluride

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU recently began winter seasonal service to Telluride, CO from Boston Logan International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The services are via Colorado’s Montrose Regional Airport.



JetBlue stated that it operates Montrose routes on its Airbus A320 aircraft featuring the most legroom in coach, free Fly-Fi, high-speed broadband internet and complimentary name-brand snacks and soft drinks among other amenities.



Coronavirus-led travel demand woes are weighing on the airline’s operations significantly. Evidently, passenger revenues dropped 77.8% year over year in the third quarter due to steep decline in demand.



The spike in coronavirus cases in the United States has worsened the already weak travel demand. Consequently, the airline has lowered its expectations for revenues in the fourth quarter. JetBlue predicts revenues to plunge approximately 70% year over year in the fourth quarter compared with its earlier expectation of a slump of nearly 65%.



Amid coronavirus woes, shares of JetBlue have declined approximately 10% since the end of February.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS and GATX Corporation GATX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Landstar, UPS and GATX have gained more than 21%, 56% and 34% in the last six months, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



GATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.