JetBlue (JBLU) Begins Tallahassee-Fort Lauderdale Route

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU has commenced the new year with a new service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Tallahassee International Airport (TLH). JetBlue’s new intrastate service will operate daily on this route.

The flight was the first of a year-round connection between the two Floridian cities set to be operated by the carrier using its fleet of Airbus A320s. With the beginning of the Tallahassee service, JetBlue will now serve over 40 destinations from Fort Lauderdale.

Per the head of government affairs, associate general counsel, JetBlue, Robert Land, “We are thrilled to introduce much needed competition and relief to a route that has suffered from high fares for decades. This new route further demonstrates our commitment to the Sunshine state and to providing low fares, great service and connectivity to customers in Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee and beyond.”

Customers can avail the services for one-way fares as low as $49. However, the offer is valid for a limited period. Tickets are available online only on jetblue.com. These lucrative steps are expected to attract more traffic and boost the top line. JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

