JetBlue (JBLU) Begins New York-Vancouver Service Under NEA

JetBlue Airways JBLU has just launched operations in Canada with daily nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Vancouver International Airport. With international travel demand recovering, the service is expected to attract substantial traffic this summer.



This expansion is a part of JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (“NEA”). The company is also expected to launch service to Vancouver from Boston, MA as part of this partnership.



JBLU is operating this new Vancouver service on an Airbus A320 aircraft featuring more legroom in coach, free broadband internet, and complimentary snacks and soft drinks.

With air-travel demand steadily rebounding, JetBlue has been focused on expanding its network. In March, the carrier launched services from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Kansas City International Airport (MCI), expanding its footprint in the Midwest. This expansion initiative was also a part of the NEA.



In another NEA expansion measure, JetBlue launched nonstop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Puerto Vallarta’s Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport. Puerto Vallarta is the third destination being served by JBLU in Mexico. The new service expands the airline’s presence in Latin America and the Caribbean while simultaneously widening its base in the New York focus city.

