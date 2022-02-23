JetBlue (JBLU) Begins New York-Puerto Vallarta Nonstop Flights

JetBlue Airways JBLU recently launched nonstop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Puerto Vallarta’s Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport, expanding its presence in Mexico. With air-travel demand continuing to improve, the airline’s measures to expand its network are encouraging.



The Puerto Vallarta service, which began on Feb 19, will operate four times a week. Puerto Vallarta is the third destination being served by JetBlue in Mexico. The new service expands the airline’s presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, while simultaneously widening its base in the New York focus city.



The service is a part of JBLU’s Northeast Alliance (“NEA”) with American Airlines AAL. Previously, the two airlines had announced plans to expand their global footprint under the partnership.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Price

JetBlue Airways Corporation price | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote

Under the NEA, American Airlines will begin new nonstop service between New York JFK and Doha, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, in June 2022.



From Boston, MA, American Airlines announced new nonstop services to Halifax, Nova Scotia; Louisville, KY; Memphis, TN; Pensacola, FL; and Traverse City, MI for 2022.



As part of the partnership, JetBlue and American Airlines will offer more than 700 daily flights from New York and Boston next summer.



Coming back to JetBlue’s newly launched Puerto Vallarta service, both Airbus A321neo and A320 jets are being utilized to operate the route. The aircraft features the most legroom in coach and Fly-Fi broadband internet services, among other modern amenities.



Both JetBlue and American Airlines carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A Key Pick

A top-ranked stock in the airline space is Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V VLRS.



Controladora Vuela flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 441.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Controladora Vuela have rallied more than 34% in a year.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.