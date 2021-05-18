JetBlue (JBLU) Appoints Acting CFO After Incumbent Resigns

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU appointed an acting chief financial officer (CFO) following incumbent Steve Priest’s resignation.

Steve decided to step down in pursuit of a new opportunity. However, he will remain associated with the company as its CFO until Jun 11, 2021, to smoothly transfer duties to his successor. Steve joined JetBlue in 2015 as the carrier’s vice president, structural programs. In February 2017, he was promoted to the CFO post. Steve was responsible for corporate finance, aircraft transactions, cash management and execution of JetBlue’s financial strategy. He was also responsible for the company’s real estate and strategic sourcing units.

Soon after Steve put in his papers, the airline company, named Ursula Hurley (head of treasury and investor relations) as its new acting CFO. Hurley will pick up the role of acting CFO, in addition to her current duties from Jun 12. Holding 17 years of experience with JetBlue, Hurley has contributed in various roles in financial reporting, financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations. She has been responsible for debt and cash management, cash flow, fuel and interest rate hedging, strategic sourcing as well as fleet strategy (including aircraft and engine sourcing). Her role was recently expanded to manage JetBlue’s relationship with the investor community.

Given Hurley’s vast experience, the company is hopeful that her appointment as the acting CFO will yield the desired results and fully recover the carrier from COVID-19 led crisis.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton and Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

