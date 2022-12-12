JetBlue (JBLU), American Airlines (AAL) Welcomes New Routes

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL seem to be in full mode in welcoming the new year with the addition of multiple new routes in the Northeast region with the help of their Northeast Alliance (“NEA”).

Recently, JetBlue and American Airlines announced the addition of multiple new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport in 2023.

In the new year almost 300 daily flights will operate from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport under the NEA, serving 49 of the top 50 global markets. Across New York’s three major airports, more than 500 daily departures in 2023 and nearly 200 daily departures in Boston will operate under the alliance.

JBLU’s New Routes

In spring 2023, JetBlue plans to launch nonstop flying between LaGuardia and Atlanta (four times daily), Bermuda (once daily, summer seasonal), Hyannis (once daily, summer seasonal) and Nassau (once daily).

In summer 2023, JetBlue will extend its premium Mint flying with saturday service between Newark and Aruba. The airline will also restart flights between Newark and Montego Bay, Jamaica, daily once summer seasonal service.

In New England, JBLU aims to extent its service in Canada with daily summer seasonal service between Boston and Vancouver. New Vancouver route should enhance JetBlue’s service between New York-JFK and Vancouver (launched earlier this year as part of the NEA initiative).

Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue, stated, "The Northeast Alliance is bringing more of JetBlue’s low fares and great service to more customers. As we continue to enhance the Northeast Alliance and link more destinations with new nonstop choices, customers finally have a compelling alternative to the carriers that have dominated the market for too long."

AAL’s New Routes

American Airlines is also introducing six new destinations from New York with nonstop flights between LaGuardia and Birmingham (once daily), Buffalo (thrice daily), Greenville (twice daily), Columbia (once daily), Grand Rapids (once daily) and Knoxville (once daily).

Also, in New York, American Airlines will extend its summer seasonal flying between LaGuardia and Asheville throughout the year. AAL plans to introduce an additional frequency between Boston Logan International Airport and Louisville.

Anmol Bhargava, American Airlines’s vice president of Global Alliances and Partnerships, stated, "Giving customers more choices for travel is a critical part of the Northeast Alliance. We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LGA."

Tickets for all new JBLU routes will be available for sale from January 2023, and all new AAL routes should start this weekend.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, both JetBlue and American Airlines carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Ryder Systems R and Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ), each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Ryder has an expected earnings growth rate of 67.12% for the current year. R delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.13%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for R’s current-year earnings has improved 6.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of R have gained 1.1% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 236.67% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved 87.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 167.9% over the past year.

