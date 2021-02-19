JetBlue (JBLU) & American Airlines (AAL) to Add 33 Routes

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL announced the launch of the first phase of their codeshare partnership, which was inked in July 2020. The alliance between the carriers aims to introduce a number of new routes from the New York and Boston areas, thereby boosting connectivity.

Notably, the Northeast alliance opens up growth opportunities for both carriers by finding ways to better utilize existing gates and slots in congested Northeast airports, while offering customers a seamless travel experience.

As part of the launching process, bookings for nearly 80 codeshare flights are currently available. Moreover, JetBlue announced the launch of 15 new routes, including service from Newark and LaGuardia, and Seasonal Service from John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) to two new JetBlue destinations. Similarly, American Airlines intends to introduce 18 new routes, including six new international markets across the Caribbean and South America served from New York-JFK in May and June. Together, the carriers will introduce 33 new routes as part of the first phase of their alliance.

JetBlue’s codeshare with American Airlines starts from Feb 25. Notably, JetBlue will codeshare on more than two dozen American Airlines routes, while American Airlines will codeshare on more than four dozen JetBlue routes. The first routes cover domestic point-to-point markets.

Customers of both JetBlue's TrueBlue and American's AAdvantage programmes will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits, starting with the ability to earn points or miles on either carrier and enhancing the value of both loyalty programs to all flyers. Over time, the airlines will explore opportunities to recognise JetBlue Mosaic customers and American's AAdvantage elite members across both carriers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.