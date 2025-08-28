JetBlue (JBLU) Up 17.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for JetBlue Airways (JBLU). Shares have added about 17.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is JetBlue due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Q2 Loss at JetBlue

JetBlue reported second-quarter 2025 loss of 16 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents. Lower fuel costs aided the bottom line. In the year-ago quarter, JBLU had recorded earnings of 8 cents per share.

Operating revenues of $2.36 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion but decreased 3% year over year. Passenger revenues, accounting for the bulk of the top line (95%), declined 3.8% year over year to $2.2 billion. Other revenues rose 8.1% year over year to $177 million, above our estimate of $171.5 million.

Other Details of JBLU’s Q2 Earnings

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) decreased 1.5% year over year to 14.17 cents. Passenger revenue per available seat mile inched down 2.3% year over year to 13.1 cents. The average fare at JetBlue inched up 0.1% year over year to $218.52. Yield per passenger mile increased 0.2% year over year.

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) declined 4% year over year. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) dropped 1.5% year over year. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell 2.1 percentage points to 81.9% as the traffic decline was more than the capacity reduction. Our estimate for load factor was 85.1%.

Total operating costs (on a reported basis) declined 0.9% year over year to $2.35 billion. Expenses on salaries, wages and benefits increased 8.5% year over year. Expenses on aircraft fuel declined 19.4% year over year.

The average fuel price per gallon (including related taxes) was $2.4, down 16.2% year over year. JBLU’s operating expenses per available seat mile (“CASM”) inched up 0.6% year over year. Excluding fuel, CASM rose 6% to 10.86 cents.

JBLU’s Outlook

For third-quarter 2025, capacity is anticipated to either decline by 1% or increase by up to 2%. CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to climb 4-6%. Capital expenditures are expected to be roughly $375 million. RASM is forecasted to decline in the 2-6% band from third-quarter 2024 actuals. The average fuel cost per gallon is estimated to be between $2.5 and $2.65.

For 2025, capital expenditures are expected to be roughly $1.2 billion. Interest expenses are projected to be around $600 million. CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to climb 5-7%. Capacity is anticipated to decline in the 0.5-2.5% band.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -25.09% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, JetBlue has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, JetBlue has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

JetBlue belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry. Another stock from the same industry, LATAM (LTM), has gained 16.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

LATAM reported revenues of $3.28 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.9%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares with $0.48 a year ago.

LATAM is expected to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +26%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -3.1%.

LATAM has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

