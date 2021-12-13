JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Approve Five-year Contract

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said that inflight crewmembers, represented by the Transport Workers Union or TWU, has approved a five-year contract.

"I appreciate the hard work and dedication of both the TWU and JetBlue negotiating teams in coming to an agreement that is fair for our inflight crewmembers and that allows JetBlue to continue to grow, compete and succeed," said Ed Baklor, head of customer care and programs for JetBlue.

