JetBlue Gears Up to Offer Nonstop Service Between Houston & New York

In a bid to widen its popularity in terms of services, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is all set to offer nonstop service between Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The route will operate two times per day starting May 21, 2026, offering customers flexible travel options. This newly added daily route between Houston and New York will join JetBlue's once daily service between Houston and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Further, the nonstop service is expected to provide customers with additional access to JetBlue’s broader network which includes destinations across the East Coast, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

People availing the nonstop service between Houston and New York will enjoy JBLU’s signature onboard experience which includes free unlimited Fly-Fi, seatback entertainment with every seat and complimentary snacks and drinks. Tickets are available for purchase now on jetblue.com and on the JetBlue app.

Dave Jehn, vice president, network planning and airline partnerships at JetBlue, stated, "Houston is an important destination for many travelers, and we’re pleased to reintroduce nonstop service between JFK and Houston, giving our customers a convenient connection between these two major metropolitan areas. With twice-daily flights, we’re offering a schedule that works well for same-day trips, longer stays, and easy connections across our network."

JBLU's Zacks Rank & Price Performance

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Shares of JetBlue have gained 41.1% over the past three months compared with the 24.4% increase of the Zacks Airline industry.

JBLU Stock’s Three-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

