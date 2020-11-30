JetBlue forecasts higher fourth-quarter cash burn

Nov 30 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O said on Monday it expects cash burn to rise to about $8 million per day in the fourth quarter, citing recent booking trends and a delay in cash tax refunds.

The U.S. carrier now expects its average daily cash burn to be between $6 million and $8 million, compared with its prior forecast of between $4 million and $6 million. (https://bit.ly/37imXXS)

