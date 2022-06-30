JetBlue Extends Tender Offer For Spirit Airlines To July 29

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) said that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) for $30.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2022, unless further extended.

The tender offer was previously set to expire on June 30, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Sundown that, as ofon June 29, 2022, 12.90 million Shares had been validly tendered and not withdrawn from the tender offer.

