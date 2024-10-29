JetBlue expects depressed travel during week of U.S. elections

10:41 EDT JetBlue (JBLU) expects depressed travel during week of U.S. elections
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JBLU:
- JetBlue not interested in revisiting Spirit deal, focusing on Jet Forward
- JetBlue says won’t guide 2025 metrics until January call
- JetBlue sees 2025 capacity roughly flat y/y
- JetBlue: LT capacity planning challenged by aircraft on ground
- JetBlue CEO says in talks with Pratt & Whitney regarding aircraft on ground
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.