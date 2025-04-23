Markets
JetBlue Expands Japan Airlines Partnership To Include TrueBlue Point Redemptions

April 23, 2025 — 02:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) Wednesday has announced an expanded collaboration with Japan Airlines, now allowing TrueBlue members to redeem their loyalty points for eligible Japan Airlines-operated flights directly via jetblue.com.

This development marks the first time TrueBlue points can be used with a partner airline in East Asia. According to JetBlue's Vice President of Loyalty and Personalization, Edward Pouthier, the expansion aligns with the airline's goal of broadening its partner network and increasing redemption opportunities for members. He emphasized that the inclusion of Japan Airlines offers customers greater flexibility and access to new international destinations.

With this partnership, JetBlue customers can enjoy Japan Airlines' acclaimed service and premium cabins while traveling to cities like Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, and Hokkaido. This initiative aims to deliver more value, convenience, and comfort for travelers, whether they're flying for leisure or to visit loved ones.

Japan Airlines' Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Mileage and Lifestyle Business, Yasushi Omori, expressed enthusiasm over the new mileage collaboration. He noted that this partnership allows Japan Airlines to expand its reach beyond direct routes to New York and Boston.

Additionally, members of the JAL Mileage Bank program can now redeem miles for flights across JetBlue's network, covering destinations in Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and several cities on the U.S. East Coast.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
