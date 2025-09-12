JetBlue Expands Fort Lauderdale Network With New Routes

JetBlue Airways JBLU is expanding its Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) operations, cementing its position as the number-one carrier with a record 113 peak daily departures this winter. From November, the airline plans to launch nine new nonstop routes, including its first-ever service to Cali, Colombia. Other new destinations include Aruba, Cartagena, Grand Cayman, Liberia, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, San Pedro Sula and St. Maarten. To mark the milestone, JetBlue is offering special fares of $113 or less for nonstop flights from FLL.

The low-cost airline is also boosting service on nine popular routes, adding frequencies to Atlanta, Boston, Hartford, Cancún, Kingston, Punta Cana, San José, San Juan and Santiago. By December, JetBlue will operate its largest-ever schedule from FLL, serving 46 nonstop destinations. Most flights are available for booking now, with Cali’s schedule to be announced soon.

These moves align with JetBlue’s JetForward strategy to build the leading East Coast leisure network. Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue’s first destination 25 years ago, remains a cornerstone of its network. To support this growth, the company will open a dedicated Mint base for in-flight crew members in early 2026, reinforcing its commitment to comfort, value and customer experience.

Share Price Performance

Owing to such tailwinds, share prices of JBLU have risen 22.9% in the quarter-to-date period, outperforming the 16.2% growth of its industry.



JetBlue’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

