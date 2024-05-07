News & Insights

JetBlue, Etihad Airways Add Loyalty Benefits As Part Of Long-standing Codeshare Partnership

May 07, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), New York's Hometown Airline, and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announced Tuesday the addition of loyalty benefits starting May 8, 2024, as part of its long-standing codeshare partnership. Under the partnership, members of JetBlue's TrueBlue loyalty program and members of Etihad Guest, the loyalty program of Etihad Airways, will now be able to earn and redeem points in the program of their choice when flying across the network of either airline.

JetBlue said this partnership extension delivers both JetBlue TrueBlue and Etihad Guest members more ways to earn and redeem on travel, making exploring either airline's network of top global destinations even more rewarding.

This partnership complements the respective programs' portfolio of redemption options with Etihad Guest miles redeemable against a wide range of experiences from flights and worldwide hotel stays to converting miles into a reward card for shopping.

The customer loyalty offerings build on both airlines' near decade of partnership, which delivers access between New York and Boston to Etihad's global network of more than 70 destinations and over 40 destinations across JetBlue's network within the Americas.

