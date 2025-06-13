JetBlue to Elevate Customer Experience With Modified Vacation Package

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU seems to be gearing up to strengthen its position in the airline industry by renovating its products. To this end, JetBlue Vacations, powered by Paisly, announced the expansion of its Insider Experience program to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The JetBlue Vacations Insider Experience program was launched in 2020 and is currently available in Aruba, Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Nassau, St. Lucia and Tulum.

The JetBlue Vacations Insider Experience in San Juan will offer meet-and-greet service on arrival at Luis Munoz Marín International Airport (SJU); 24/7 access to local insiders through phone or WhatsApp for any kind of help during their stay; personalized recommendations and booking support for activities, dining, excursions; complimentary airport transfers to and from customers' hotels; and expedited issue resolution, with insiders empowered to handle on-the-ground requests quickly.

Per the new expanded vacation package, all JetBlue Vacations customers booking a flight + hotel package to San Juan will also enjoy a free guided walking tour of Old San Juan, in partnership with the Municipality of San Juan. This tour allows travelers to explore the city’s 500-year history, walk its iconic blue cobblestone streets, and discover legendary landmarks such as San Juan Bautista Cathedral, San Felipe del Morro Fort, and Casa Blanca Museum, once home to Juan Ponce de Leon.

To enjoy a JetBlue Vacations package to San Juan, customers can visit jetbluevacations.com.

To Conclude

The vacation package expansion announcement aims to enhance customers’ overall traveling experience with personalized insider services from localities, thereby strengthening JBLU’s position as a major tourism partner of Puerto Rico. JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With the growing network of flights to and from the island, more than any other carrier, and the recent launch of a new crew base in San Juan, JBLU is all set to support the local businesses and promote the rich culture and history of the capital city of Puerto Rico.

Jamie Perry, president of Paisly, JetBlue’s travel subsidiary, stated, “Puerto Rico has always been a favorite destination for our JetBlue Vacations customers, and we’re excited to bring even more value to their trips with the Insider Experience. With local Insiders offering personalized support and great perks like a complimentary Old San Juan walking tour, we’re making it easier for travelers to explore and enjoy everything the island has to offer.”

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ).

CPA currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 24.2% year to date.

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George and operates regional jets for major U.S. airlines. SKYW is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current and next-year earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.