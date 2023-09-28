JetBlue cuts revenue forecast due to weather disruptions, staffing gaps

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways JBLU.O warned on Thursday it expects third-quarter revenue to be at the low end of its prior forecast due to a bigger hit from weather-related disruptions and gaps in air traffic control staffing.

The airline also said that close-in leisure bookings during September were lower than expected.

Airlines have struggled with adverse weather and shortages of air traffic controllers this year. JetBlue's CEO had earlier this month told Reuters the carrier had to cut flights "because the system can't cope with the number of flights."

The twin disruptions are expected to push up costs in the third quarter, JetBlue said on Thursday.

The airline also joined peers in bumping up its third-quarter fuel cost forecast to approximately $2.95 per gallon, up from its prior range of $2.75 to $2.90 per gallon due to a significant rise in crude oil prices.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aatreyee.Dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.