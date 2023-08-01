News & Insights

JetBlue cuts profit view as it ends codeshare deal with American Airlines

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 01, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, citing a hit from the termination of its revenue-sharing deal with American Airlines AAL.O that triggered an 8% fall in its shares in premarket trading.

The New York-based carrier now expects full-year adjusted profit of between 5 cents and 40 cents per share, compared with its previous forecast of between 70 cents and $1 per share.

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, which is in the process of taking over Spirit Airlines, will begin to wind down their Northeast Alliance on July 21 following a U.S. judge's order in May that cited competition concerns.

JetBlue said on Tuesday its updated outlook for the year also reflects "a greater than expected shift of pent-up COVID demand to long-haul international markets which is pressuring demand for domestic travel during the peak summer travel period."

Excluding items, the company reported an adjusted net income for the second quarter of $152 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with a loss of $153 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

